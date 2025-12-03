Happy Wednesday! We are just one day away from the full moon, and the energy is becoming more potent by the minute. Tonight, you might notice the moon nearing its peak, appearing fully-lit from our view on Earth.

Today’s moon phase is still the waxing gibbous, but with 98% illumination from the sun, it appears nearly full. In fact, some people even consider the day leading up to the full moon (and the day after it) as part of the full moon phase.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

today’s Moon Phase: December 3, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in Taurus, an earth sign associated with pleasure and dependability. The moon currently has around 98% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “During a waxing gibbous, the moon rises in the east in mid-afternoon and is high in the eastern sky at sunset. The word gibbous first appeared in the 14th century and has its roots in the Latin word ‘gibbosus,’ meaning humpbacked.”

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Phase?

The waxing gibbous phase is the fourth of eight moon phases of the lunar cycle. Lasting for around a week, this phase occurs directly before the full moon, as the sun’s illumination increases on the moon by the day. Right now, the sun is illuminating around 98% of the moon, or at least the side facing Earth.

According to NASA, during this phase, “most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Taurus

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is situated in the zodiac sign of Taurus, a grounded, loyal, and stable earth sign. When the moon enters Taurus, there’s often a desire for security, rest, and pleasure.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Taurus, “Your safety depends on the need for stability, which is not easy to satisfy now. You have to learn to accept change as part of your life. The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The moon is a powerful symbol in nature, and its phases each hold their own spiritual meanings as well.

The waxing gibbous moon symbolizes resilience and persistence, especially when taking steps toward a goal. You might face resistance during this phase, but you mustn’t give up and surrender all your progress. Keep moving forward—even if you’re taking baby steps.