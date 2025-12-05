Happy Friday! We’ve made it to the weekend, and we’ve made it through the powerful full supermoon that occurred yesterday.

Today, the moon is in the waning gibbous phase, slowly losing illumination from the sun. It currently has around 99% illumination, so it appears full from our view here on Earth. However, as the days pass, it will slowly but surely look less full and less bright.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 4, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Gemini, an air sign associated with duality and communication. The moon currently has around 99% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “During this phase, the moon can be seen in the early morning daylight hours on the western horizon.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth of eight moon phases of the lunar cycle. Lasting for about seven days, this phase occurs directly between the full moon and the last quarter moon. As the lunar cycle progresses, the sun is illuminating less and less of the Earth-facing side of the moon.

According to NASA, “As the Moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Gemini

Today’s waning gibbous moon is still in the zodiac sign of Gemini, carrying a curious, independent, and social energy.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Gemini manifests itself by the need for changes and spontaneity. Safety lies in thinking about your feelings and sharing them with others. You can be more talkative and speak with ease these days. You might have a better ability to keep a cool head, but beware, [a] cold heart can discourage others. Harmony of thinking and feeling is important.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

Occurring just after the full moon, the waning gibbous moon marks an important time for surrender and release. By now, you’ve likely put in the necessary effort to reach your goals or follow through on your intentions for the current lunar cycle. The waning gibbous moon provides a chance to release anything that might be preventing your manifestation from coming to fruition. Let go of what you cannot control, and reflect on what you can do differently next time around.

This phase is all about trusting that you’re where you’re meant to be. If you haven’t found the success you’ve been desiring, there’s a good reason for that—and a lesson to be learned. Know that this energy is working in your favor, not against you.