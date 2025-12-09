Happy Tuesday! Ready to dive into today’s moon phase? Let’s begin…

Today, we are in the waning gibbous moon phase, which lasts for around seven days total. Currently, the moon has about 72% illumination from the sun, losing more and more light as the days progress. In other words, it will continue to appear smaller and less full from our view here on Earth.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: December 9, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Leo, a fire sign associated with ambition, confidence, and fierce loyalty. The moon currently has around 72% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On December 9, the moon is 20.05 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth of eight phases of the lunar cycle. Occurring just after the full moon, this week-long phase happens when the sun casts less and less illumination on the Earth-facing side of the moon. Essentially, the moon drops from 100% during the full moon to 50% during the last quarter moon.

According to NASA, “As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Leo

Today’s waning gibbous moon is still in the zodiac sign of Leo, a particularly confident and fiery sign.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Leo, “You feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

Each phase of the moon holds its own power and symbolism. For example, the new moon is often seen as a time for intention-setting and manifesting, while the full moon is a time for release and celebration.

When it comes time for the waning gibbous moon, many people make a conscious effort to let go of anything that’s been holding them back. For example, perhaps you manifested a new job during the new moon phase of this lunar cycle. Yet, for some reason, you haven’t been able to make that a reality.

Instead of panicking or resisting change, consider what might be getting in your way. Are you facing insecurities about your abilities? Do you feel unqualified for the positions you’ve been applying to? Release any of those negative thoughts and doubts, and work with your unique power to make your dreams your reality.

The waning gibbous phase is the ideal time to slow down, reflect, and surrender to God, the universe, or whatever higher power you believe in, trusting in your fate.