Happy Friday! We’ve officially made it to the weekend, which will bring with it a new moon and a new lunar cycle.

However, today, we are still in the waning crescent moon phase. The sun is currently illuminating only 4% of the Earth-facing side of the moon, making it nearly invisible from our view.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: January 16, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Capricorn, an ambitious, hard-working sign.

According to Moongiant, “On January 16, the moon is 27.55 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase occurs at the end of the lunar cycle, when the Earth-facing side of the moon loses illumination from the sun. Directly following the last quarter moon phase, the waning crescent moon decreases from around 50% to around 0% illumination.

According to NASA, right now, “the moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn

Today’s waning crescent moon occurs in the Earth sign of Capricorn, also known as the “father of the zodiac.” This energy often feels productive, efficient, and organized.

According to Astroseek, during the moon in Capricorn, “You might have a strong need for being useful to the society, and you look for justification in the outside world. You may underestimate what you want from yourself and for yourself. Shyness may be accompanied by resentment of the fact that others ignore you.”

Astroseek advises against seeking external approval, as it won’t help you reach a place of confidence and assurance. Rather, work on validating yourself.

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waning crescent moon marks the end of the lunar cycle, representing closure and completion. During this week-long phase, you might find yourself feeling more reflective and depleted. The waning crescent symbolizes rest, surrender, and preparation for the new lunar cycle ahead.

If you find yourself resisting change or clinging to people or patterns that no longer serve you, practice releasing your control and loosening your grip. Now is the time to surrender, not forge forward.