Happy Wednesday!

Today’s moon phase is the last quarter with about 50 percent illumination from the sun. If you have clear skies in your area tonight, you might see this “half moon” in all of its glory.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Today’s Moon Phase: November 12, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the last quarter moon in Leo, a fire sign known for its confidence, charm, and adventurous spirit. The moon is currently around 50 percent illuminated by the sun, losing more illumination as the day passes.

“On November 12, the moon is 22.64 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases,” Moongiant explains.

What is the Last quarter Moon Phase?

The last quarter moon phase is the seventh of eight moon phases. Typically, this phase lasts for about one day, when the moon “shrinks” down to 50 percent illumination from the sun.

According to NASA, “The moon looks like it’s half illuminated from the perspective of Earth, but really you’re seeing half of the half of the moon that’s illuminated by the sun―or a quarter. A last quarter moon, also known as a third quarter moon, rises around midnight and sets around noon.”

This phase occurs just after the waning gibbous moon and just before the waning crescent moon, when the illumination reaches 50 percent.

Last Quarter Moon in Leo

Today’s last quarter moon occurs in the fire sign of Leo. This zodiac sign is known for its creativity and passion for life. In fact, Leos thrive in the limelight, craving attention, validation, and approval—which ultimately can be their downfall.

During the moon in Leo, AstroSeek says, “You feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Last Quarter Moon Symbolism

Many people believe the moon symbolizes life’s natural cycles, femininity, intuition, and our connection to the divine. In fact, some ancient cultures and spiritual practices would host celebrations during the full moon, worshipping the moon and practicing gratitude with their community.

Each moon phase is also associated with its own theme. For example, the last quarter moon is often a time for release and letting go. Many view it as an emotional “purge.” During this phase, you might find yourself finally parting ways with old patterns, habits, or even people who no longer serve you. While this is typically a painful part of growth, it’s necessary for moving forward and calling in new opportunities. Trust that what is aligned with you will stay.