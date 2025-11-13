Happy Thursday!

As we move closer to the weekend, we also move closer to the end of our current lunar cycle. We’ve officially made it to the last phase—the waning crescent moon. During this time, the moon loses its illumination from the sun, seemingly “shrinking” in size from our view here on Earth. Its illumination drops from around 50% during the last quarter to around 0% on the new moon.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: November 13, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Virgo, an earth sign known for its analytical approach and practicality. The moon is currently around 35% illuminated by the sun, and its illumination is decreasing each second.

According to Moongiant, “On November 13, the moon is 23.56 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon.” For reference, the entire lunar cycle spans around 29.53 days and eight phases.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last of the eight moon phases. Typically, this phase lasts about seven days, during which the moon “shrinks” from around 50% to around 0% illumination from the sun.

According to NASA, during the waning crescent phase, “the moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.” Hence why we call the moon a “crescent.”

This phase occurs just after the last quarter moon and just before the new moon, marking the end of the lunar cycle.

Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo

Today’s waning crescent moon occurs in the earth sign of Virgo. This zodiac sign is known for its logic, observation, and hard work.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Virgo, the desire for order and clarity is even more heightened. In response, you might feel the need to organize anything that seemed chaotic.

However, as AstroSeek recommends, “Try being more tolerant, and accept imperfections of life. It is better to trust life and let it run its own way; not everything must be according to our expectations.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

The moon and all of its phases hold deep spiritual symbolism. In particular, the waning crescent moon is a reminder to slow down and practice self-care. This phase symbolizes rest, reflection, and introspection. As the closing chapter of the lunar cycle, it’s an ideal time to surrender and release your control. Anything in alignment will stay with you, regardless of whether you have a tight grip or loose hold. Allow people and opportunities to flow in and out of your life with ease, knowing that you will never miss what is meant for you.