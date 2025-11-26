Happy Wednesday! We are just one day away from Thanksgiving, a much-needed break from reality and a kickstart to the holiday season.

Today’s moon phase is still the waxing crescent, which lasts for around a week total. The moon currently has around 34% illumination from the sun. As the days pass, the sun will shed more and more light on the Earth-facing side of the moon, making it appear larger and fuller from our view.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: November 26, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in the air sign of Aquarius, a philanthropic, freedom-loving sign. The moon currently has around 34% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On November 26, the moon is 5.85 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the new moon. This phase represents a fresh start, gifting us with higher energy and more motivation. During this time, the moon gains more light from the sun, making it appear larger and fuller from our view.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Aquarius

Today’s waxing crescent moon still sits in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, an independent, unconventional sign. When the moon enters Aquarius, there’s often an air of freedom and a push for justice.

According to AstroSeek, during this time, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because [the] moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

If you’re into spirituality, you might view the moon as a powerful symbol, recognizing its cycles as mirrors of our own. Some believe that as the moon gains light from the sun and moves through its phases, it triggers different energies within us, too. For example, many people practice gratitude during the full moon, feeling the desire to celebrate or gather with their community. During the new moon, some might feel more called inward, basking in their solitude and becoming more introspective.

During the waxing crescent moon, there’s typically a push toward aligned action. This phase symbolizes a fresh start, providing new opportunities and inspiring new goals. Throughout this week-long period, consider acting on your (positive) impulses and taking steps toward your goals. This is the time to make your manifestations a reality.