Happy Friday! As we move into the weekend, the moon is moving through various phases. Today, we are in the first quarter moon phase, which occurs when the moon has around 50% illumination from the sun. In other words, the side of the moon facing the Earth is half-lit.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: November 28, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the first quarter moon in Pisces, a water sign known for its emotional, nurturing nature. The moon currently has around 50% illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On November 28, the moon is 7.81 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the First Quarter Moon Phase?

The first quarter moon phase is the third phase of the lunar cycle, occurring after the waxing crescent moon and before the waxing gibbous moon. During this brief phase, which really only lasts for about a day, the moon appears as a half circle in the sky.

According to NASA, during this phase, “The moon is now a quarter of the way through its monthly journey, and you see half of its illuminated side. People may casually call this a half moon, but remember, that’s not really what you’re witnessing in the sky. You’re seeing just a slice of the entire moon—half of the illuminated half.”

“A first-quarter moon rises around noon and sets around midnight. It’s high in the sky in the evening and makes for excellent viewing.”

First Quarter Moon in Pisces

Today’s first quarter moon occurs in the zodiac sign of Pisces, a particularly emotional, mystical water sign. When the moon enters Pisces, you might feel more sensitive and nostalgic than usual. However, it’s a great time to dive into your creative side.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Pisces has the greatest sensitivity and perceptiveness of surroundings. You can experience feelings of insecurity, be passive, and only wait and see what happens in your life. If you engage in creative or spiritual search, you will benefit from [the] great imagination of Pisces.

First Quarter Moon Symbolism

The moon and each of its phases represent different themes and life cycles. For example, the new moon and waxing crescent symbolize a fresh start, marking the ideal time to set intentions and manifest. The full moon, on the other hand, represents a time for celebration and gratitude.

This current phase—the first quarter moon—symbolizes a time for commitment and follow-through. During this phase, you might face obstacles or resistance. However, it’s important to continue persevering toward your goals. This moment of momentum will fuel necessary growth and transformation.