Happy Monday! I hope you had a spooky, festive Halloweekend. Are you ready for this week’s full moon? It’s coming up quickly, but for now, we’re still in the waxing gibbous phase of the cycle.

The current moon is around 95% illuminated by the sun, so it might appear nearly full in the sky tonight. Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Videos by VICE

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Today’s Moon Phase: November 3, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in Aries—a fire sign known for its passion and assertiveness. The moon is currently around 95% illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On November 3, the moon is 12.64 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

Right now, we’re just under halfway through the lunar cycle.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase occurs just before the full moon, when the sun’s illumination grows on the moon each day. Essentially, the moon appears larger and fuller the deeper it progresses into the week-long waxing gibbous phase. During this time, the moon grows from a “half moon” to a “full moon” in appearance.

According to NASA, “Now most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aries

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is in the fire sign of Aries, a particularly impulsive, competitive sign. During this time, your emotions might feel more heightened and rushed. However, know that you have more time than you think.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon is in Aries, “The feeling of uncertainty can make you solve problems faster than is natural. Do not rush as if there were a deadline. Try to slow down so that you can decide what you want to do and proceed at your own comfortable pace.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

If you’re a particularly spiritual person, you likely know the moon holds deep symbolism, representing life’s natural cycles, femininity, and our connection to the divine. Each phase holds its own associations, reminding us that we, too, go through necessary changes and transformations throughout our lives.

The waxing gibbous moon is a particularly powerful and energetic time—one that encourages you to hone your attention and push against any resistance when chasing your dreams. Your manifestations are just within reach, but you might need to give them one last chance before letting go. Do not call it quits during this phase; trust your timing and keep it moving.