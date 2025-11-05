Happy Wednesday—and Happy Full Moon!

That’s right, we’ve officially made it to November’s full moon. This particular full moon is called the Beaver Moon and will be a supermoon, meaning it will appear larger than usual due to its proximity to Earth.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: November 5, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the full moon in Taurus—an earth sign known for its desire for stability, love for pleasure, and grounded nature. The moon is currently around 100% illuminated by the sun, which is why it appears full from our view.

According to Moongiant, “On November 5, the moon is 14.95 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon.”

For reference, the entire lunar cycle lasts for around 29.53 days and extends across eight phases. Right now, we’re about halfway through the current cycle.

What Is the Full Moon Phase?

The full moon phase occurs between the waxing gibbous moon and the waning gibbous moon, when the sun illuminates the entire earth-facing side of the moon. This particular phase technically only lasts for a brief moment when the moon remains 100% illuminated; however, experts refer to the phase as a day-long event.

According to NASA, “This is as close as we come to seeing the sun’s illumination of the entire day side of the moon (so, technically, this would be the real half moon). The moon is opposite the sun, as viewed from Earth, revealing the moon’s dayside. A full moon rises around sunset and sets around sunrise. The moon will appear full for a couple of days before it moves into [the waning gibbous].”

Full Moon in Taurus

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is in the earth sign of Taurus, a particularly grounded, loyal sign. During this time, you might feel a bit resistant to external changes or shifts in your routine.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Taurus, “Your safety depends on the need for stability, which is not easy to satisfy now. You have to learn to accept change as part of your life. The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”

Full Moon Symbolism

The full moon is a powerful symbol across various cultures and religions. In fact, many even worship the moon as a deity, hosting full moon celebrations, community events, and individual rituals to honor the celestial object.

When the moon is fully illuminated by the sun, it symbolizes abundance and completion. Many use this time to surrender and release what no longer serves them, as well as express gratitude for their blessings.