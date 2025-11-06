Happy Thursday!

How are you feeling coming off the powerful full supermoon? Today’s lunar phase is the waning gibbous, which is the phase directly following the full moon, when the moon begins to slowly lose its light from the sun. However, seeing as the moon’s illumination is still at around 98%, it still appears nearly full in the sky.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: November 6, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Taurus—an earth sign known for its stubbornness and reliability. The moon is currently around 98% illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On November 6, the moon is 16.12 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon.” For reference, the entire lunar cycle lasts for around 29.53 days and spans eight different phases. Right now, we are in the second half of the lunar cycle.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase occurs just after the full moon, when the sun’s illumination of the moon slowly decreases. During this week-long phase, the moon begins to appear smaller from our view on Earth until it eventually reaches the last quarter phase. Its coverage from the sun’s light decreases from around 99% to around 50%.

According to NASA, “As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus

Today’s waning gibbous moon is in the earth sign of Taurus, a particularly sensual, loyal, and comfort-seeking sign. During this time, you might find yourself gravitating toward people and situations that bring you peace, stability, and security. However, you might also resist necessary change.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon is in Taurus, “Your safety depends on the need for stability, which is not easy to satisfy now. You have to learn to accept change as part of your life. The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

Every phase of the moon holds its own symbolism. In fact, many cultures even worship the moon as a deity.

The waning gibbous moon is known as a symbol of release and introspection. Following the full moon, you might feel a bit depleted. It’s a great time to rest and reflect, as well as express gratitude for your blessings. Additionally, continue to release what no longer serves you, so you might make room for what does.