Happy Thursday! We are just one day away from the weekend, and as we move closer to a new lunar cycle, the moon is losing its illumination from the sun, slowly decreasing to 0% illumination on the new moon next week.

Currently, we’re in the middle of the waning crescent moon phase—the last phase of the lunar cycle. Occurring just before the new moon, this phase lasts for about a week. Right now, the moon appears like a sliver of light in the sky before it seemingly “disappears” from our view on the new moon.

Videos by VICE

The moon is currently 25 days old and has only 21% illumination from the sun. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Today’s Moon Phase: October 16, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a waning crescent moon situated in the zodiac sign of Leo but moving into Virgo later this evening. The current moon is about 25 days old and just over 20% illuminated by the sun. For reference, yesterday’s illumination was 30% while tomorrow’s will be below 15%. We’re mere days away from the new moon and a new lunar cycle.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last phase of the lunar cycle. During this phase, which occurs just before the new moon at 0% illumination, the moon seemingly “shrinks” in size from our view here on Earth. That’s because the sun’s light slowly decreases on the moon’s surface, highlighting a smaller portion of the celestial body each night.

According to NASA, during the waning crescent moon, “the moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Leo and Virgo

Today’s waning crescent moon is still in the fire sign of Leo—a zodiac sign known for its creativity and leadership. However, this evening, it will move into the Earth sign of Virgo, a practical, grounded, and detail-oriented sign.

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Leo, you might crave more external validation, admiration, and praise.

However, as Astroseek reports, “When you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Once the moon shifts into Virgo later in the day, “Your feeling of safety is now related to order and clarity, even in emotions. You may have the need to organize everything chaotic and disorganized.”

This is a massive shift in energy, so don’t be surprised if you’re feeling depleted by the end of today.

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

Many ancient cultures and spiritual practices admire and worship the moon as a symbol of life’s natural cycles. Some even gather with their community during the full moon, seeing it as a time of abundance and celebration.

The waning crescent moon holds its own deep spiritual symbolism, too. This particular phase—the last of the cycle—marks a period of reflection, rest, and completion. As the moon slowly loses its light, you might find yourself isolating and winding down right along with the lunar cycle.

This is the perfect time to plan ahead for the next cycle and consider any changes you’d like to make going forward. However, it’s not the ideal time to act on anything. Meditate, relax, and rest up for the new moon next week.