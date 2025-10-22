Happy Wednesday, and welcome to a new lunar cycle!

We have officially reached the second day and the second phase of a fresh lunar cycle. The moon is currently in the waxing crescent phase, which occurs just after the new moon. During this time, the moon gains illumination from the sun, appearing slightly bigger and fuller each day. As it progresses through this phase, the moon will start to look like a slight curve or the tip of a fingernail from our view here on Earth.

Today’s moon is about one day old and is only 1% illuminated by the sun. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 22, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a waxing crescent in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. The current moon is only about one day old, meaning we’re still super early on in this new lunar cycle.

According to Moongiant, “The waxing crescent on October 22 has an illumination of 1%. This is the percentage of the moon illuminated by the sun. The illumination is constantly changing and can vary up to 10% a day.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second of the eight phases of the lunar cycle. During this week-long period, the moon begins to “reappear” in the sky—at least from our view—gaining more illumination from the sun each day.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the water sign of Scorpio, a particularly intense and intuitive zodiac sign. Scorpios are known for their passion, sensitivity, depth, and intellect. They can’t be bothered with shallow people or superficial conversations.

The moon is said to rule our emotional world. When it enters Scorpio, we might experience heightened feelings and seek intense connections.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waxing crescent moon occurs during the first week of a new lunar cycle, marking the ideal time for manifestation and intention-setting. This phase symbolizes fresh starts, hope, and the potential for growth.

You might notice opportunities opening up for you and inspiration lurking in every corner. Take advantage of this magical energy by aligning with your dreams, values, and desires.