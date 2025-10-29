Happy Wednesday! We are just two days away from Halloween, and the moon has officially transitioned into the first quarter moon, meaning it’s now 50% illuminated by the sun from our view here on Earth.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 29, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a first-quarter moon in Aquarius. This air sign is known for its philanthropic motives and independent spirit. The moon is currently around 50% illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On October 29, the moon is 7.37 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the First Quarter Moon Phase?

The first quarter moon phase is the third phase of the lunar cycle, occurring after the waxing crescent moon and before the waxing gibbous moon. This phase lasts for around one day, when the moon’s illumination from the sun is at 50%.

According to NASA, “The moon is now a quarter of the way through its monthly journey, and you see half of its illuminated side. People may casually call this a half moon, but remember, that’s not really what you’re witnessing in the sky. You’re seeing just a slice of the entire Moon—half of the illuminated half.”

As NASA explains, the first quarter moon is easy to spot in the evening sky because it rises around noon and sets around midnight.

First Quarter Moon in Aquarius

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, a particularly independent, intellectual, and philanthropic sign. This progressive sign is known for its uniqueness and eccentricity.

According to AstroSeek, during this time, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because [the] moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

In other words, surround yourself with the right people and you won’t feel so overwhelmed or trapped. You’ll feel right at home.

First Quarter Moon Symbolism

The moon has long been a powerful symbol of life’s natural cycles and femininity across many cultures and spiritual practices. Each moon phase also holds its own unique meaning and association. For example, the new moon is often known as a time for new beginnings and planting seeds, while the full moon is a time of celebration and releasing.

The first quarter moon symbolizes commitment, action, and overcoming challenges. If you notice some roadblocks arise during this time, know it’s all part of the process. Simply find ways to pivot or work around/through them, so you can come out the other side thriving.

This moon phase is also an excellent time to take the proper steps toward your dreams. Be sure to stay on track and don’t lose sight of your end goal.