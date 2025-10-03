Happy Friday! We’ve officially (thankfully) made it to yet another weekend.

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous, as it has been virtually all week. This phase typically lasts for around seven days, during which the moon gains illumination from the sun. It seemingly appears bigger in the sky each night until it reaches the full moon at 100% illumination.

Right now, the moon is 10.99 days old and has 85% illumination from the sun. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Today’s Moon Phase: October 3, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in the air sign of Aquarius.

According to Moongiant, “During a waxing gibbous, the moon rises in the east in mid-afternoon and is high in the eastern sky at sunset. The word Gibbous first appeared in the 14th century and has its roots in the Latin word ‘gibbosus’ meaning humpbacked.”

This, of course, refers to the moon’s shape at this time. The current moon is nearly 11 days old. For reference, the entire lunar cycle lasts for around 29.5 days.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the fourth of eight phases of the lunar cycle. It takes place between the first quarter moon and the full moon. During this phase, the moon goes from 50% illumination to 100% illumination from the sun.

According to NASA, during the waxing gibbous phase, “most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.”

The waxing gibbous phase is the opposite of the waning gibbous phase, which occurs when the moon is losing illumination from the sun, going from 100% to 50% illumination. Right now, we’re still in the first half of the lunar cycle.

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is situated in the astrological sign of Aquarius. This air sign is known for its independence, rebellion, and individuality.

According to AstroSeek, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because Moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

Though you might feel pulled toward isolation and independence at this time, it might actually help to spend time around friends and loved ones. At the very least, get out and around others.

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

Many cultures and spiritual traditions recognize the moon as a symbol of divinity, intuition, femininity, and Earth’s natural cycles. For example, the full moon represents a time for release and surrender.

The waxing gibbous moon symbolizes a time of progress and momentum, encouraging you to take the final steps toward your goals. You might feel more inspired or even rushed (if you’ve been procrastinating) during this phase. However, it’s the perfect time to act in accordance with your wildest dreams.