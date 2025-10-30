Happy Thursday! We’ve almost made it to the weekend, and we are just one day away from Halloween, which is often associated with the moon, by the way.

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon. The moon is about 60% illuminated by the sun as seen from Earth.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Today’s Moon Phase: October 30, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in Aquarius—an air sign known for its love of freedom and individuality. The moon is currently around 60% illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On October 30, the Moon is 8.34 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last New Moon. It takes 29.53 days for the Moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the fourth phase of the lunar cycle, occurring after the first quarter moon and before the full moon. This phase lasts for around one week, when the moon’s illumination from the sun grows from around 50% to 100%.

According to NASA, “Now most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the air sign of Aquarius, a particularly intellectual, progressive sign.

According to AstroSeek, during this time, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because [the] moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The moon is a powerful symbol across various cultures and spiritual practices, and each phase of the lunar cycle holds its own meanings and associations.

The waxing gibbous moon symbolizes a final push toward your dreams or goals. Occurring just before the full moon, it’s almost like a last-ditch effort to call in your manifestations before releasing what no longer serves you during the full moon phase.

This moon phase is also an excellent time to make the necessary adjustments to your plans or pivot in a more beneficial direction. Don’t give up now—just trust your intuition to know what’s next.