Happy Thursday, and Happy Waning Gibbous Moon!

Today, the moon is slowly becoming smaller from our view here on Earth. This time marks the infamous waning gibbous phase, when the sun’s light on the moon slowly decreases, making the celestial body appear less full by the hour.

After such a vibrant full supermoon Monday evening and into Tuesday, you—like I—might be missing its gorgeous glow. However, don’t fret: during this phase, the moon will remain over 50% illuminated until the third quarter moon. In other words, you’ll still see the moon in (much of) her glory.

Today, the moon is 17.66 days old. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 9, 2025

Today’s moon phase is waning gibbous, which is occurring in the Earth sign of Taurus. Rules by Venus, this zodiac sign is known for its sensuality, luxury, and stability.

Right now, the moon is 91% illuminated by the sun, meaning it still appears relatively full. Of course, it’s not as large and bright as the supermoon the other night, but it’s still worth gazing at, if the weather allows.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth phase of the lunar cycle, occurring between the full moon and the third quarter moon. During this time, the moon goes from 100% to 50% illumination, decreasing in size from our view here on Earth.

According to NASA, “As the Moon begins its journey back toward the Sun, the opposite side of the Moon now reflects the Moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the Moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The Moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Taurus

Today’s waning gibbous moon is in the astrological sign of Taurus, an Earth sign known for its grounded nature and pleasure-seeking tendencies. When the moon enters Taurus, there’s a good chance you’ll crave some comfort, security, and luxury.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Taurus, “Your safety depends on the need for stability, which is not easy to satisfy now. You have to learn to accept change as part of your life. The basic problem is finding your own self-respect in order to ensure that you do not mistakenly seek it in material things. When you accept yourself for who you are, it will become easier for you to find peace and tranquility in the outside world.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The moon is a powerful symbol of life’s natural cycles, femininity, and intuition. The full moon in particular is often celebrated as a time of abundance and completion. However, each cycle holds its own unique importance. Some cultures and religions live in alignment with the moon’s cycles.

That being said, the waning gibbous moon—which we are currently under—marks a time of reflection and review. You might look back on the intentions you set during the new moon a few weeks ago, identifying any adjustments that might serve you. This is the perfect time to redirect your attention to what is in alignment with you. Just don’t stray too far off your path.