Today’s Moon Phase: September 17, 2025

Let’s consider this a mental health check-in: how are you feeling right now? Odds are, you might be experiencing some chaos in your internal (and, let’s be honest, your external) world. Since August, astrologers have been warning about this month’s intense eclipse season, and we are just about to hit the partial social eclipse/new moon next week—on September 21.

Not to mention, the official start to fall (aka the autumn equinox) occurs on September 22.

So, yeah…If you’re battling a ton of conflicting thoughts and feelings right now, you’re not alone.

That being said, you might at least find some calming energy in today’s current moon phase. We’re still in the waning crescent, which is the last phase of the lunar cycle, often representing completion, rest, and release. It’s time to surrender and retreat. Give yourself a moment to breathe, whether that’s grabbing tea with a friend or simply isolating in your bed with a good book.

Today, the moon is 17% illuminated by the sun. It’s also situated in the astrological sign of Leo, a particularly confident and fiery sign. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 17, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent with 17% illumination. Sitting in the fire sign of Leo, it brings a boost of confidence and passion with it. If you feel a bit more chaotic right now, you’re in good company.

According to Moongiant, “During this part of the moon cycle, the moon is getting closer to the sun as viewed from Earth, and the night side of the moon is facing the Earth with only a small edge of the moon being illuminated … Along the edge where the illuminated portion meets the dark side, the craters and mountains cast long shadows making them easier to observe with a telescope or binoculars.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon is the eighth and final phase of the lunar cycle. Occurring just after the third quarter moon and just before the new moon, the phase lasts for about seven days. During this time, the moon’s illumination goes from 50% to 0%, appearing smaller and smaller until it seemingly vanishes from the sky (during the new moon). Of course, the moon is always there—it’s just not visible when the sun isn’t highlighting it.

According to NASA, during the waning crescent moon phase, “The moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the Sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Leo

Anyone who’s familiar with astrology knows that Leos run the show. That being said, when the moon enters Leo, there’s often an edge in the air, pushing you into the spotlight or at least fueling the desire for it.

According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, “Leo belongs to the element of Fire, just like Aries and Sagittarius. This makes them warmhearted, in love with life, trying to laugh and have a good time. Able to use their mind to solve even the most difficult problems, they will easily take initiative in resolving various complicated situations.”

Today’s waning crescent moon in Leo might be pushing you outside of your comfort zone. Perhaps you’re craving external validation, yet you’re unsure how to secure it without overexposing yourself.

According to AstroSeek, “You feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Waning Crescent Symbolism

The moon has long been a beacon of hope and a grounding force for many cultures and spiritual practices. The waning crescent moon in particular holds heavy symbolism, often representing a time of release and restoration. As the last phase of the lunar cycle, it triggers completion, gratitude, and courageous surrendering.

If you find yourself resisting anything during this phase, try to let it go with grace. Know that anything and anyone that is meant for you will stay or find their way back.