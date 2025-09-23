Today’s Moon Phase: September 23, 2025

Happy Tuesday!

Yesterday, we experienced the autumn equinox, aka the first day of fall. And what a perfect time to kickstart this season than with a new lunar cycle? We’re still in the beginning stages of this cycle, with the moon seemingly “growing” more each day.

Right now, the moon is in the second phase called the waxing crescent. The moon is only 1.71 days old and has 3% illumination from the sun. You might notice the tiniest of slivers in the sky, almost like the very tip of a fingernail.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Current Moon Phase: September 23, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent with 3% illumination. The current moon is less than two days old and is situated in the astrological sign of Libra, a balanced and harmonious sign.

According to Moongiant, this particular moon is best seen just after sunset in the western sky.

“This is the first phase after the new moon and is a great time to see the features of the moon’s surface,” Moongiant reported. “The moon is close to the sun in the sky and mostly dark except for the right edge of the moon, which becomes brighter as the days get closer to the next phase, which is a first quarter with a 50% illumination.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon is the second phase of the lunar cycle, lasting for about seven days. It occurs between the new moon and the first quarter moon, when the moon goes from 0% to 50% illumination from the sun.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the astrological sign of Libra, an air sign known for its charm and love of beauty. Ruled by Venus, Libra often entices us to deepen our romantic connections and bring more peace to our relationships.

According to AstroSeek, with the moon in Libra, “You might have a strong need for balance and harmony now. You probably desire to keep things nice rather than venturing into fundamental questions in order not to disturb the peace. You must learn to share your good and bad feelings. Do not be afraid to be who you really are, despite what is expected of you.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

For centuries, the moon has been idolized as a deeply spiritual symbol across various cultures. The moon is associated with femininity, intuition, and natural cycles. Each moon phase also has its own symbolism and associated spiritual rituals/practices. For example, many ancient cultures celebrate the full moon, hosting festivals and gathering the community for connectedness.

The waxing crescent moon in particular represents a time for faith and rebuilding. As the second phase of the lunar cycle, when the moon is just a few days old, this time brings a sense of renewed energy and opportunity. Many people believe it’s the ideal time to set intentions and jot down any manifestations you’d like to see fulfilled.