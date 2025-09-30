Today’s Moon Phase: September 30, 2025

Happy Tuesday—and happy last day of September!

Tomorrow marks the beginning of October, a particularly autumnal month. With Halloween just around the corner, many of us are more attuned to the changing leaves and crisp air. In just a week, we will be experiencing a rare October Harvest Moon—which is the full moon that occurs closest to the Autumn Equinox.

Today’s moon phase, however, is the waxing gibbous moon, when the moon goes from 50% illumination to 100% illumination on the full moon. This phase lasts about seven days.

Currently, the moon is 8.01 days old and has 57% illumination from the Sun. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 30, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon, which is situated in the sign of Capricorn. During this phase, the moon gains illumination from the sun, going from 50% to 100% illumination on the full moon. Each day, the moon appears larger and fuller in the night sky.

The current moon is also just over eight days old in the 29.5-day lunar cycle. We’re still in the first half of the lunar cycle.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous phase is the fourth of eight phases, occurring just after the first quarter moon and just before the full moon. During the waxing gibbous moon, the moon seemingly grows in size due to the increased illumination from the sun.

According to Moongiant, so long as it’s clear where you are, you can typically witness the waxing gibbous moon throughout most of the night, as it typically sets just before sunrise. This moon also rises in the east during the mid-afternoon hours. As a result, it appears high in the sky around sunset.

“This phase is when the moon is more than 50% illuminated but not yet a full moon,” Moongiant reports. “The phase lasts about seven days, with the moon becoming more illuminated each day until the full moon.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Capricorn

The current waxing gibbous moon is situated in the astrological sign of Capricorn. As an Earth sign, Capricorns are known for their groundedness, discipline, and hardworking nature.

According to AstroSeek, during the waxing gibbous moon in Capricorn, “You might have a strong need for being useful to society, and you look for justification in the outside world.”

However, due to your desire to serve others, you might neglect your own wants and needs in the process.

“Shyness may be accompanied by resentment of the fact that others ignore you,” AstroSeek continues. “Do not seek approval from the outside; it will not help you get rid of your doubt, and it is harmful to you. You have to trust your inner values.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The moon is a highly adored celestial entity and spiritual symbol across various religions and ancient cultures. Each phase of the moon holds its own symbolism.

The waxing gibbous moon in particular represents momentum and progress, especially when it comes to our manifestations. Perhaps you’ve been taking steps toward a specific goal. You might notice your hard work paying off.

During this phase, which lasts for about a week, continue hustling toward your dreams. Take advantage of any inspiration, energy, or ambition you experience during this phase.