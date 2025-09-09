Today’s Moon Phase: September 9, 2025

Happy Tuesday! We’re still coming off a heightened weekend, so you might be a bit restless or overwhelmed right now—especially with the lunar eclipse occurring on Sunday.

However, with the moon now in the waxing gibbous phase, we’re moving toward a more reflective period. As the moon loses its illumination from the sun more each day, we grow closer to the end of the lunar cycle.

This waning gibbous moon is in the astrological sign of Aries, a particularly fiery, fearless, and independent sign. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 9, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous with 96 percent illumination, situated in the astrological sign of Aries. The current moon is 16.88 days (of 29.53 days) old.

According to Moongiant, “During this phase, the moon can be seen in the early morning daylight hours on the western horizon. This is the first phase after the full moon occurs. It lasts roughly seven days with the moon’s illumination growing smaller each day until the moon becomes a last quarter moon with an illumination of 50 percent.”

During this time, Moongiant reported, the moon tends to rise between 9 p.m. and midnight, rising later each night as we get closer to the end of the lunar cycle.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon phase is the sixth phase of the lunar cycle (which has eight total phases). It occurs between the full moon and the third quarter moon, as the moon slowly loses its light from the sun.

According to Time and Date, “The waning gibbous phase is when the lit-up part of the Moon’s face shrinks from about 100 percent to 50 percent… Waning means that it is shrinking and getting smaller, while gibbous refers to the oval-to-round shape. It can be challenging to differentiate the first stage of waning gibbous from a full moon when 98 to 99 percent of the surface facing Earth is illuminated.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Aries

Today’s waning gibbous moon is in the fire sign Aries, a particularly passionate yet sometimes chaotic sign. Aries are full of energy and attitude, which might make you feel a bit unsettled—like you’re flailing.

However, you might also notice you’re more courageous and confident during this time, too. The trick is to channel this energy to your advantage.

According to AstroSeek, “The feeling of uncertainty can make you solve problems faster than is natural. Do not rush as if there were a deadline. Try to slow down so that you can decide what you want to do and proceed at your own comfortable pace.”

Waning Gibbous Symbolism

The waning gibbous moon symbolizes a time for reflection and release. When we finally find a moment to breathe after the full moon, we begin to identify things (people, jobs, situations, relationships, insecurities) that we were holding onto too tightly. This time is ideal for introspection—for noticing where you’re resisting letting go.

Additionally, the waxing gibbous moon is associated with gratitude and surrender. As you begin to witness your manifestations come to fruition, you realize just how powerful you really are. Don’t forget to pause and express your appreciation during this time, while relishing in all your blessings.