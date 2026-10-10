Today’s New Moon Will Have You Rethinking Your Love Life, According to Astrology

The new moon in Libra will occur on Saturday, October 10, at 11:50 a.m. ET, when the moon reaches 0% illumination. From our view here on Earth, the moon will seem to “disappear” from the sky, but astrologically speaking, its impact will be hard to ignore.

About the Upcoming Libra New Moon

This new moon occurs in Libra, bringing an air of romance and harmony. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Libra focuses on dating, relationships, justice, and fairness. When the new moon falls in this sign, expect opportunities, clarity, and perhaps even closure in your closest relationships. This might look like deep, healing conversations, exciting meet-cutes, or much-needed breakups.

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This new moon also falls during the powerful Venus retrograde in Scorpio. If you know anything about retrogrades, you know they’re thought to stir up chaos and conflict—so you can finally work through old wounds once and for all. But with the planet of love retrograding in Scorpio, a passionate, possessive water sign, you might feel more intensity in your love life. Think: exes resurfacing, misaligned partners calling it quits, insecurities popping up, etc.

This Libra new moon can help you clarify your wants and needs in relationships. Use it to ground you during an otherwise unstable period.

How to Work With the New Moon in Libra Energy

1. Find Ways to Bring Balance and Harmony to Your Life

The new moon in Libra is a great opportunity to find more balance in your life. Libra is all about harmony and fairness, so make sure you’re not giving more than you take—or vice versa—right now, especially in your closest relationships.

For example, if you’re in a relationship, do you feel you’re both investing equal effort, or is one person carrying more of the weight? Are certain parts of your life (work, school, chores) getting more attention than others (movement, health, and pleasure)? Be honest as you evaluate your priorities and relationships.

2. Get Clear on Your Must-Haves in Love

Because Libra deals heavily with love and romance, this new moon is the perfect time to write a relationship manifesto. In other words, define your ideal partner or relationship by writing down the qualities you’re seeking in a significant other: kindness, patience, empathy, passion, a good sense of humor, etc. Include details regarding how you’d like to feel within this connection. For example, you might want to feel safe, secure, and supported; or you might be seeking chemistry, excitement, and casual commitment. Whatever the case, get clear on what you want and how you want it to show up for you.

3. Prioritize Self-Care

Self-care is crucial during Libra season, as this air sign is known for over-giving. Sometimes, Libra forgets to set boundaries that protect their energy. Use this new moon to show yourself some extra love and care. Of course, this doesn’t mean you have to neglect your loved ones; however, make sure you’re not neglecting yourself, either. Make time for rest, pleasure, creativity, and romance—and treat yourself every once in a while.