Today’s World Mental Health Day: 4 Real Ways You Can Help

Today, October 10, is World Mental Health Day—the perfect opportunity to pause and reflect on your own mental wellbeing. There are countless ways you can get involved with mental health advocacy, whether through community events or individual efforts.

What Is World Mental Health Day?

According to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, “World Mental Health Day, Oct. 10, shines a spotlight on the importance of mental wellbeing. It’s a moment to raise awareness, challenge stigma, and advocate for stronger policies and services to support mental health for all.”

There are countless ways to celebrate this special day, from connecting with others to breaking the stigma to spreading awareness.

“The day also invites us to share inspiring stories, practical resources, and hope,” the National Council for Mental Wellbeing writes on its website. “It reminds us all that mental health is just as vital as physical health. Around the world, individuals and organizations recognize the observance through events, campaigns, and conversations that foster connection, understanding, and united action.”

World Mental Health Day 2025: ‘Access to Services’

Each year, World Mental Health Day has a new theme. According to the Mental Health Foundation, this year’s theme is: “Access to services — mental health in catastrophes and emergencies.”

“The theme highlights the importance of people being able to protect their mental health in times of global instability,” the Mental Health Foundation states on its website.

If you ask me, it’s quite the fitting theme for 2025.

Ways to Celebrate World Mental Health Day

1. Share Your Story

Sometimes, speaking up feels more like speaking into a void. Maybe you shy away from sharing your own mental health stories out of shame or fear of being judged or criticized for “seeking attention.” However, if you can shut down these narratives, you can change someone’s life by providing them with comfort and hope. You never know who needs to read your story.

2. Check in With Loved Ones

You never know what your friends are going through. Sometimes, those who appear the happiest, funniest, or most fulfilled in life are just wearing a facade, struggling just as much, if not more, than the rest of us. A simple text or phone call to check in can do wonders, reminding them that they’re not alone and they have a community of people behind them.

3. Get Involved With Advocacy Groups

There are countless mental health advocacy groups out there, including ​​the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Mental Health America (MHA), and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). If you resonate with any of them, search for volunteer opportunities to get involved. Additionally, look to your local community for chances to give back and support those in need.

4. Give Yourself Some Grace

If anything, let today serve as a reminder that you deserve some grace. Even if you feel you’re forgiving yourself for the same mistake over and over, or you’re making progress just to fall backward each week, the only way to continue healing is by showing yourself grace. As the saying goes, “You can’t hate yourself into a version you love.”