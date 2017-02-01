Four Tet and Prins Thomas Remix Todd Terje on New Single

Norwegian producer Terje Olsen, a.k.a. Todd Terje, today announced his first release of 2017, a single exclusively featuring remixes of his new, unreleased track “Jungelknugen” by Four Tet and Prins Thomas. The Balearic disco innovator’s eponymous imprint Olsen Records also hints in the press releasethat Olsen has a new album on the way.

Although the label does playfully say, “before the album it’s the remix single,” they don’t clarify when the original version of “Jungelknugen” is coming out, so we’ll have to be satisfied with these remixes for now. Both are streaming over at Pacific Beach Vinyl’s webstore; Four Tet’s adds some spaced-out, cosmic flavor to the piano jab-and-apreggiation combo, while Thomas tightens things up and emphasizes the syncopation of the groove.

Earlier this week, Four Tet made a playlist of music from Trump’s list of banned countries. If Olsen does in fact have an album on the way, it will follow 2016’s The Big Cover-Up, a covers EP he recorded with his live band.

His new single will be released on February 24.

Jungelknugen (Four Tet & Prins Thomas Remixes) tracklist:



1. Jungelknugen (Four Tet Remix)

2. Jungelknugen (Prins Thomas Remix)

