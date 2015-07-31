Todd Terry Makes His Dim Mak Debut With Old-School House Groover “Sinister”

“Don’t, don’t, don’t stop,” suggests the hook in “Sinister,” Todd Terry’s latest track, released on Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak label (of all places). The vocal hook on the nearly nine-minute cut is whispered like a subliminal message of encouragement as we take to the dancefloors to work our bodies for hours on end. According to Terry, “Sinister” is a prime example of where dance music in 2015 is going: “I think [house ] will be more musical and people will be getting back to the music that really makes them dance and groove… Everyone is coming back to the old-school.”

Building upon skipping drums and an slowly unfolding synth melody, Terry’s latest flexes his prowess as an all-night club conductor. Just remember when you’re pushing your mind and body to the limit this weekend: it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

