This toddler got sick in ICE detention. Two months later she was dead.

When Yazmin Juárez arrived at the South Texas Family Residential Center, in Dilley, Texas, in March, her 18-month-old daughter, Mariee, was a healthy toddler with plump cheeks who liked dancing and singing with her mother, and was blissfully unaware of her confinement. Yazmin, 20, had crossed the Rio Grande with her daughter in hopes of seeking asylum to escape the violence that had engulfed her home country of Guatemala.

Yazmin and Mariee were apprehended on the U.S. side of the river by Customs and Border Protection. They were then transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, which sent them to the Dilley facility, the largest of three family detention centers for undocumented migrants in the country, with a capacity of 2,400.

One week after arriving at Dilley, Mariee developed a cough, congestion, and a fever of over 104 degrees. During the next two weeks of her confinement, Yazmin felt powerless as her daughter got sicker, rebounded, and got sick again, battling a virus that started with a common cold.

Six weeks after being released from the facility, relocated to New Jersey, and shuffled between three hospitals, Mariee was finally unhooked from a ventilator and died at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The cause of death, ultimately, was viral pneumonitis, according to hospital records.

Mariee did not die in ICE confinement. One month into VICE News’ investigation, false rumors about her death spread on social media, sparking outcry from immigration advocates who have long been concerned about conditions for children at Dilley. She died of a viral infection that can kill children anywhere, though doctors say that conditions at institutions like Dilley allow viruses to spread more easily and make it hard to recover.

Yazmin is now pursuing legal action against ICE and also has concerns about her care after she left the facility. “I still don’t understand why this happened to me. After all I suffered, I only deserve happiness,” she said.

Yazmin recently retained lawyers who now say that the Dilley facility “failed inexcusably” in caring for Yazmin and Mariee.



“Instead of offering safe harbor from the life-threatening violence they were fleeing, ICE detained Yazmin and her baby in a place with unsafe conditions, neglectful medical care, and inadequate supervision,” said R. Stanton Jones, a partner at Washington, D.C.-based Arnold & Porter law firm. “While there, Mariee contracted a respiratory infection that went woefully undertreated for nearly a month. After it became clear that Mariee was gravely ill, ICE simply discharged mother and daughter. Yazmin immediately sought medical care for her baby, but it was too late.”

ICE declined to comment specifically on Mariee’s case but said the agency takes medical care seriously. “ICE is committed to ensuring the welfare of all those in the agency’s custody, including providing access to necessary and appropriate medical care. Comprehensive medical care is provided to all individuals in ICE custody,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Five pediatricians who reviewed Mariee’s symptoms, vital signs, and doctor’s notes in ICE medical records from her time at Dilley, told VICE News that the course of treatment Mariee received was consistent with what they would do for a toddler presenting with those symptoms.

But Mariee did ultimately die from an infection that was first detected at Dilley, which has a history of complaints of inadequate medical care for children. In July, two doctors contracted by the Department of Homeland Security released a review of care in facilities including Dilley over the last four years. The doctors found a host of problems and called the practice of family detention “an exploitation and an assault on the dignity and health of children and families.”

Crowded conditions

Doctors and health advocates have spent years arguing that the mass detention of children and families in prison-like facilities can cause stress, trauma, and health problems. Pediatricians who spoke to VICE News said these conditions can hurt a child’s ability to recover from a respiratory infection.

“Respiratory diseases, they flourish in the setting of crowding,” said Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. “Now you’re adding this terrible level of psycho-social stress on kids, that could also impair their immune system, making them more susceptible to viruses and bacteria.”

These facilities have become even more controversial in the wake of the Trump administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy that caused mass family separation earlier this year, and they are currently the only option for detaining adults who cross the border illegally with their children. The administration is planning to expand its capacity to hold migrant families by constructing more facilities like Dilley. In June, ICE requested space to hold 15,000 more people in family detention, cementing the policy into the future.

VICE News was able to reconstruct the last two months of Mariee’s life through interviews and a review of medical records, with permission from Yazmin. Doctors say the virus Mariee contracted might have killed her even if she had initially received full hospital care rather than her treatment at Dilley.

“It didn’t sound like she was in the best of health, but not something you anticipate dying from”

“It’s reasonable care,” said Dr. Ewen Wang, associate director of pediatric emergency medicine at Stanford University Medical Center. “It didn’t sound like she was in the best of health, but not something you anticipate dying from.”

One doctor said he might have sent Mariee to a hospital for lab work, but the results likely wouldn’t have changed the outcome. All five doctors said that Mariee’s recommended course of treatment would have been the same had she not been in ICE custody.

Still, medical experts and advocates have long stressed that conditions in ICE facilities can be risky for sick children. Detention puts children at higher risk of contracting disease, and crowded, stressful conditions make it harder to recover.

“Those stresses are real; they affect the child’s abilities to fight an infection and illness and win,” said Brian Blaisch, a pediatrician in Oakland, California, who has experience working in immigrant detention centers.

Arriving at Dilley

Yazmin was clutching copies of Mariee’s vaccination records when they were picked up by U.S. Border Patrol agents on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande on March 1. Agents took away their belongings. “They gave us a bag to put our stuff in, and we couldn’t touch it anymore,” she said. “They put us in the cages in a very cold room, and the only thing they gave us was a gray blanket like the ones used to wrap a gift.”

“It was the most difficult decision of my life,” Yazmin said. Mariee died at 9:26 a.m.

JFK Medical Center, Jersey Shore Medical Center, and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia declined to comment on Mariee, citing patient confidentiality.

Yazmin decided to send Mariee’s body to Guatemala — alone — to be buried with her relatives.

“I had the illusion of making a new life with her, because my life in Guatemala was unbearable,” she said. “I wanted to live happily with her, to go to the park with her and to work hard for her. She was everything to me, but unfortunately that didn’t happen.”

Now, Yazmin is going to school and working at a restaurant in New Jersey, and lives in a house with her mother and three brothers. Yazmin’s room is full of pictures of Mariee. On the floor is a big box of medical bills, some addressed to Mariee. She wonders how she’ll deal with the more than $2 million in medical fees she now owes from Mariee’s care after she left ICE facilities. Her asylum case is still pending, and Texas child welfare officials are investigating Mariee’s death.

“I don’t know if they’ll send me back,” Yazmin said. “Being here will help me to excel myself and to continue my studies to have a decent life. I do it for my daughter because that’s what I wanted for her.”

