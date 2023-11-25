This Togo Sofa Lookalike Is Almost $100 Off on Amazon for Black Friday

Call us a @northwest_mcm_wholesale meme, but we just can’t quit longing for a $5,000 windfall from a class-action lawsuit that we can then use to invest in an authentic Ligne Roset Togo sofa, that cheerfully pudgy, seam-striped, oddly sexy seating that invites your tuchus to take a ride in the most vibey, 70s-swinger aesthetic possible. Thankfully, for those of us who are not on a yachting-in-Ibiza budget this Black Friday, there are loads of affordable Togo lookalikes out in the Naked and Afraid XL wilderness internet, from this $389 lounger on Wayfair to this slouchy West Elm sleeper sofa.

Naturally, with Amazon being the vast jungle that it is, there are Togo-esque doppelgängers to be found among its offerings as well, and especially during this weekend of deals, deals, deals. So imagine our delight to find that you’ll currently save almost $100 (when you clip that coupon) on this highly rated faux-leather “Fireside Chair” with top-notch reviews, thanks to the ongoing trickle of sick Black Friday deals from Amazon—this is truly a steal at around 500 bucks, and the lowest price at which you’ll find a convincing cousin of the iconic sofa (slash its chair counterpart).

As an added bonus, it comes in twelve colors—but act fast, because our tarot cards are telling us that this sexy Black Friday discount isn’t gonna last long. Enjoy putting your feet up, and don’t miss the rest of the best Black Friday deals of 2023.

The OTDMEL Fireside Chair is currently on sale at Amazon.

