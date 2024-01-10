Where to Buy Togo Sofas (and Equally Cool Affordable Dupes)

Once you really begin to put down roots—and fixate less on selling your plasma to buy CBD gummies,—finding the correct couch to compliment your Scandinavian shag rugs, Monstera plants, and Noguchi lamps becomes something of an obsession. For us, that perfect piece is the Togo sofa.

“But, Mother!” you might say, “Shouldn’t I be saving up for a Wassily chair? Or a Terje Ekstrom orange noodle chair?” Well, we wouldn’t discourage you—after all, there are so many iconic, mid-century-modern pieces worth investing in for every aesthetic and time in your life. However, if you’re looking to throw down serious clams for a designer piece for the first time, the Togo sofa deserves some consideration. This isn’t just a couch, but a cradle; it’s a museum-worthy feat of design that reconciles comfort with 1970s smoking-gun sex appeal better than so many of its contemporaries (WE SAID IT), and it can turn your house into a home with the ultimate conversation pit vibe.

As with fernet, Arrested Development, and Ines Rosales’ anise crisps, the iconic (and currently very trendy) Togo sofa is an acquired taste. At a glance, a Togo couch looks like an inviting squish that’s perfect for plopping upon—and it is—but as with most seemingly effortless pieces of design, this sofa is the product of intense engineering. It was designed by Michel Ducaroy for the heritage French meublier Ligne Roset, which has been in the furniture biz since 1860, and continues to crank out loveseats by Pierre Paulin, origami-inspired couches by R. & E. Bouroullec, and more swoon-worthy pieces. Only with Togo, Ducaroy said, “What if we made a couch… with no frame.” (Easier said than done—but let us be the first to tell you, he did.)

When it made its 1973 debut at the Parisian Salon des Arts Ménagers, the Togo was awarded the coveted René-Gabriel prize for being such an “innovative and democratic [piece of] furniture,” as well as one of the first modular couches on the market. Today, each Togo sofa is still painstakingly hand-sewn and constructed with layers of cloud-like polyurethane foam to hug your body without ever losing its shape.

So how do you get your paws on a Togo sofa, or one of the best Togo sofa replicas or alternatives on the market? Read on.

Where to get a real Togo sofa

If you want the real thing, Ligne Roset is still slinging them in a range of colorways and fabrics, and you might find some relatively affordable archive pieces on online auction sites (that are affordable compared to some Togo sets, which can cost upwards of $34,000) in Cognac leathers and multicolored velvets that make us drool:

Chairish is another great site for scooping gorgeous vintage furniture, and it’s got no shortage of Togo sofas, in every color and fabric finish. We love this very handsome beige sofa, but are equally enchanted by this cozy, bachelor-pad-ready dark leather sofa.

Of course, getting the real thing will cost you more than a few quarters. Luckily, there are also some more affordable replicas out there. Thanks to the recent Togo renaissance amongst design-thirsty kids—there are over 36,900 posts under the #TogoSofa hashtag alone on Instagram, and a seemingly endless stream of Togo sofa TikToks that have amassed millions of views—we were able to cobble together this list of the best Togo replicas and affordable alternatives on the web, from Etsy to Amazon and beyond. So throw some Serge Gainsbourg on the record player, and let’s go shopping like it’s 1973.

The best Togo couch replicas on Wayfair

Oh, if only we knew about these couches on Way Day, aka Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year—but no matter, jabroni! You will still get some of the best bang for your buck at Wayfair when it comes to convincing döppelgangers for the iconic Togo look, including these these classic off-white and cherry red sofas that are currently on sale.

Trule makes some Trule-y excellent Togo-esque sofas. This baby has a 4.6-star average rating from Wayfair reviewers, who write that the “foam feels great, leather looks good and all the stitch work is nice and even.”

This couch by Ebern Designs is comes in five colorways, and is just the ticket for your discerning Goldilocks buns. At 72 inches in length, it’s also the perfect convertible sleeper for a smaller apartment.

This Togo-inspired sofa is giving Architectural Digest home tour vibes—and we dig how truly low-slung the floor is for cuddling with our pets (and wrestling our demons). Bring it home while it’s on sale for under $1,000.

The best Togo dupe on West Elm

You know how some of the tastiest things (and best deals) are always on the kid’s menu? The same goes for furniture and decor. West Elm, which is beloved for its MCM- and Japandi-centric brand persona, has been hiding this gorgeous and wildly affordable Togo dupe in their kid’s section. Good thing we’re baby.

The best Togo sofa alternatives on Amazon

Sprint, don’t run to this Togo-esque couch on Amazon—not only does it have a five-star average rating, but it’s selling fast thanks to its cozy, double-take-inducing design. At about $500 a pop, it’s the perfect stand-alone Togo homage for shoebox apartments, and a great starting piece for anyone looking to build out their own conversation pit over time.

There are also some high-rated faux leather versions, such as this stunner with a 4.7-star average rating form reviewers. It’s the perfect homage to the OG cognac leather colorways.

If you’re looking for a Togo alternative with a little more seating, this three-seater throne from Amazon is another choice selection with a 4.9-star average rating, and it costs under $600.

This slouchy sleeper sofa on Urban Outfitters

The devil works hard, but Urban Outfitters works harder—and we would be lying if we said we didn’t love them for it. We’re not sitting on a pile of rubies over here, dude! So, when the UO deities cook up a full-sized Togo-esque couch for $1,199, we slide that tax return right on over. Not only does it come in a similar shade to that coveted Cognac piece that Togo does so well, but reviewers say it doubles as a great sleeper sofa. “I love this couch so much,” writes one fan. “It’s perfect for a cozy seating place that can also turn into a sleeping bed if needed.” Cop it while it’s $300 off.

The best Togo sofa replicas on Etsy

We can count on Etsy for everything from ninth dimension ceramic frogs to Togo alternative sofas and chairs, including this burnt orange living room set for under $5,000, and this authentic, deep blue Togo loveseat.

A squishy, caterpillar-y couch that is serving Togo energy with a Hollywood Regency twist

Promise us just one thing: When we die, we would like to be swathed in shades of velvet mustard right as the doves are released. Better yet, hoist us up to Him on this velvet Togo sofa dupe by Homary, whose stitching is très chic.

Now put those feet up, and pour a tall one.

