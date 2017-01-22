TOKiMONSTA Will Drop Her First Label Compilation This February

TOKiMONSTA will release Young Art Sound, a new compilation featuring artists on her Young Art imprint. Young Art Sound drops February 3.

The producer launched her label imprint in 2014 with her Desiderium album. Since then, she has released You’re Invited, a joint EP with Gavin Turek, the mini-album Fovere and a release from Montreal producer CRi.

Featured artists on the Young Art Sound compilation include Anderson .Paak, Jesse Boykins III, Gavin Turek and CRi, among man others.

“Wildcat,” by Toronto singer a l l i e and produced by 2nd Son & The Kount is the first single from the compilation and dropped earlier this week.

Stream “Wildcat” and check out the Young Art Sound compilation track listing below. In 2015, TOKiMONSTA was featured on THUMP Sessions.

Young Art Sound track listing:

1. CRi – “Oda”

2. a l l i e – “Wildcat” (prod. 2nd Son & The Kount)

3. TOKiMONSTA – “Put It Down (ft. Anderson .Paak & KRANE)” (Exile Remix)

4. Jesse Boykins III x Two Fresh – “Live Love”

5. GITCHII x Soslo – “Lazers”

6. Mono/Poly – “Intergalactic”

7. TOKiMONSTA – “Put It Down (ft. KRANE)”

8. Wear Patterns – “Undone (ft. Rush Midnight)” (Beat Ventriloquists remix)

9. Mike Gao – “Ivory”

10. CRi – “Why I Love You (ft. Ouri & Odile M.)” (Rosewater Ctz remix)

11. Gavin Turek – “Surrender” (Stranger remix)

12. Josh One – “Further (ft. Eighty)” (MRR – DrumetricsRemix)

