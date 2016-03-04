TOKiMONSTA’s Album is Finally Here, Stream it Now

The Los Angeles producer TOKiMONSTA has been teasing a new album for the last few months, slowly trickling out new material since early last fall. And now, it’s here.

The seven track Fovere is the first release of 2016 on TOKiMONSTA’s Young Art label. The mini-album showcases a finely polished blend of silky R&B and mind-bending electronic embellishments, and features an array of guest singers, including Anderson .Paak, Kaya Lacey, Gavin Turek, a l l i e, and Johnny Pierce from indie pop band The Drums. Stream it below.

Videos by VICE

In support of Fovere, TOKiMONSTA is embarking on a mini-tour. Catch the dates and stream the album below.

March 3 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

March 11 – New Orleans, LA – Buku Music Festival

April 7 – Ottawa, ON – Ritual Nightclub

April 8 -Toronto, ON – The Hoxton

April 9 – Montréal, QC – Newspeak

April 17 – Indio, CA – Coachella

April 24 – Indio, CA – Coachella

May 26 – Bradley, CA – San Antonio Recreation Area

July 23 – New York, NY – Panorma