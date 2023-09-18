TokyoTreat’s Curated Japanese Candy Halloween Box Is So Spooky-Good

Anybody who’s been to Japan (or has stepped foot in an international grocery store) knows that Japanese snacks are unrivaled in terms of cool and interesting flavors. You want tea-flavored Kit Kats? Candy that looks like hamburgers? Lay’s potato chips that taste like Kobe steak? My noobs, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to rad Japanese snacks, and in 2023, you can get those almost anywhere (the internet, at the very least, if your local international supermarket doesn’t cut it). Luckily for you lazy MFs who can’t even be bothered to go to the store and browse aisles full of mindblowing potato chip flavors (or those who are looking for the next level), TokyoTreat—a curated snack box subscription company that finds better candy than your trend-obsessed friend who wears a lot of Supreme and puts Truff sauce on everything—is doing a Limited Edition Halloween SnackHaul Box that corrals a curated grouping of wild treats that aims to be scary as hell (to anybody who fears delicious candy).

Whereas the U.S. specifies only one day a year to enjoy piles of candy like there’s no tomorrow (aka Lincoln’s Birthday… JK, it’s Halloween), Japanese candy—and snacks in general—go hard 365 days a year.

This year’s potential inclusions for TokyoTreat’s Halloween box are Pokémon choco pies (which will have no bearing on your Pokémon GO account, sorry) and bubble gum that has an “energy drink flavor.” Looking even further beyond the storied Japanese Kit Kats that taste like pudding, melon, strawberry milk, cheesecake, and chocolate orange (which we think is the best one)? Embrace the autumn vibe entirely when you open this treat box and see some goddamn sweet potato Kit Kats. When paired with tomato-flavored Pretz (savory biscuit stick snacks), you’re bound to get something that tastes absolutely not at all like sweet potato fries and ketchup; but wouldn’t you like to see what it does taste like?

You know what scares us here at VICE? Uh, spiders, bees, terrorists, running out of coffee, The Horse Whisperer starring Robert Redford and Scarlett Johansson (don’t ask), the CIA… the list goes on. But what really scares us is not having access to stuff like Koikeya salt and sesame oil potato chips and Halloween-edition Hi-Chews (aka possibly the best candy in the world). Bless you, TokyoTreat.

Listen, we know you’ve already got your Halloween planned out (and, BTW, congrats in advance on your cool and unique Barbie and Ken couples costume with your partner who couldn’t possibly look less like Ryan Gosling). If you want to mitigate the pain of seeing dozens or possibly hundreds of other people who had the exact same idea, at least you can be different by bringing some amazing treats. Oh, and trick or treat: use the promo code VICE at checkout to score a $5 discount on your first order. That’s basically like getting a couple of free Kit Kats (which is great, cause the mean dude across the street is probably giving out apple slices and toothbrushes again).

Sign up for TokyoTreat’s Halloween SnackHaul box here.

