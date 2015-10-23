Tokyo’s Iconic Air Club Is Closing

Since launching in 2001, Air has become one of Tokyo’s most important hubs for headier shades of house and techno, with a list of headliners that has included The Black Madonna, Daniel Avery, Kyle Hall and Marco Shuttle in recent months. Sadly, the club announced via its website today that it will be closing for good following one last party on New Year’s Eve.

There’s no lineup announced for the club’s closing date, though their upcoming schedule includes a final edition of Mnml Ssgs—the techno party run by influential ex-pat DJ Chris SSG—where Delta Funktionen and DJ Nobu will headline. Management hasn’t specified a reason for the closure, though they did offer a message to friends and fans via their website:



“For the 14 years following its opening, AIR has walked a long music journey together with all of you, but that journey has finally reached its end,” they explain. “From all of the staff at AIR, thank you so much for your support over the years.”

A number of DJs, including Marco Shuttle, Ben UFO, expressed their regrets over the loss of the club on Twitter:

Air – gutted :(

— Ben UFO (@BenUFO) October 23, 2015

Damn…that’s a shame :/ Tokyo club Air to close https://t.co/rBlA9aC3r3

— Marco Shuttle (@marco_shuttle) October 23, 2015

Mourn the club by listening to a live recording of Justin Van Der Volgen playing at Air last year, below.