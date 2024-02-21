Love Trying Weird Kit Kats? TokyoTreat Is Giving Them Away For Free

Sweet tooth possessors, weird snack lovers, and Asian market frequenters, rise—your time has come. Right now, beloved Japanese snack purveyor TokyoTreat has a frankly very baller free candy situation, which we’re sure you’ll want to know about ASAP. But what’s TokyoTreat? you may want to know first. Well, it’s a company full of Japanese snack-obsessed curators who simply love putting together monthly boxes of of treats like Pocky and Crunky, cool and unusual chips, tasty ramen, baked goods, and rare Kit Kat flavors (like Mocha Latte, Salt Lemon, Sweet Potato, and Strawberry Shortcake). TokyoTreat offers a single box option, or you can subscribe and commit to consistently having amazing Japanese snacks at your house (though you may get sick of your friends insisting on hanging at your pad every time). If the concept isn’t enticing enough, just be aware that past boxes have included sought-after treats like Pokémon choco pies, Halloween-edition Hi-Chews, and mystery-flavored Fanta.

TokyoTreat’s new springtime Sakura box features a bunch of sakura-themed snacks (especially cookies, according to TokyoTreat). And in a move that feels like the ultimate Christmas x Halloween collab—Christmas because you get presents, and Halloween because there’s candy involved, obviously—the company is offering multiple free Kit Kat packages when you sign up. Like, bro, we get it: You’re known far and wide (in your neighborhood) because you’re willing to drive out to the international supermarket in the suburbs to get the good Kit Kats and Lay’s flavors. But if you really want to be delivered to the sugary promised land you deserve, order from TokyoTreat and be gifted seemingly magical Kit Kat flavors like “Sugar Butter Tree,” “Tokyo Banana,” and “Dark Chocolate Kit Kat.” Take that, international supermarket!

To claim your free Kit Kats, use the code KITKAT24 when you check out, and act (sort of) quickly, because the offer ends March 15. So if you’re trying to upgrade your Oscars party snack game, you’d better order right now!

Learn more about TokyoTreat’s curated snack boxes (and use the promo code KITKAT24 to get free Kit Kats) here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.