TokyoTreat’s Snack Box Brings Japan Right to Your Doorstep

What if we told you it’s possible to experience Japan without ever needing to step foot on a plane? They say the best way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, and we’ve fallen in love with Japan’s unique flavors through monthly snack subscription boxes like TokyoTreat.

Just like the snack boxes curated by TokyoTreat’s VICE-Approved sister brand Sakuraco, Each month will bless your taste buds with up to 20 exclusive snacks straight from Japan; past boxes have included items like the iconic Sakura Pepsi and sake-flavored KitKats (why aren’t those on our list?). Priding itself on highly thoughtful, curated monthly boxes that reflect changing seasons or current events and holidays in Japan, each box is guaranteed to have a haul of new snacks and treats—delivered with an accompanying booklet that should provide cultural context (as well as information and allergen details) for all the snacks in that shipment.

This month is all about the Fireworks Flavorfest, which is a box filled with festival-inspired snacks. For a bit of context: While matsuri—Japanese festivals celebrated for various cultural or religious reasons—occur year round, “festival season” is its liveliest during the summer months. Aside from parades, shrine celebrations, and lively street performances with big crowds, attending a matsuri is also a great time to indulge in some uniquely Japanese street food and snacks. TL;DR: If there was one box to kick off your experience with TokyoTreat, the Fireworks Flavorfest should be one of the service’s best and boldest!

This month, we’re seeing a lot of citrus within its snack sneak preview, which includes salty lemon KitKats and salty lemon Pretz (a brand of pretzel sticks seen commonly across stores and konbini in Japan). Other exciting editions are mystery-flavored Fanta, sweet and savory Asari Miso Ramen, soy sauce-covered corn, and cotton candy treats. Perfect for pairing with your own festivals (or just hot summer nights), this Fireworks Flavorfest box is available until August 15!

If you want to get your hands (and chow down) on one of these curated boxes, TokyoTreat, just like other snack subscription boxes, offers plenty of subscription options that cater to both casual snackers and long-term snackaholics. Plans range from monthly, to three-month, six-month, or year-long subscriptions; the best value is the yearly subscription for $32.50 per month, but you can always go for the monthly option and receive one box at a time for $37.50 a box.

Even if all that isn’t enough to get you excited, happy TokyoTreat customers have left over 18,000 rave reviews. “I was an exchange student in high school and since I came back, there are snacks and treats that I miss from my home stay in Kumamoto. TokyoTreat gives me the tastes that I miss.” We couldn’t have put it better ourselves!!

Remember, this box is only available until August 15, so act quickly (before it’s gone faster than a freshly popped firework).

