Tolosa Black Beans with Chilies, Morcilla, and Cabbage Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 3 hours
Total time: 3 hours
Ingredients
for the beans:
1 pound dry Tolosa black beans (see Chef’s Tip)
2 liters cold water
olive oil
pinch of kosher salt
for the sides:
green cabbage
1 Morcilla sausage (Spanish blood sausage)
6 pickled ibarra chilies
Maldon salt
olive oil
Directions
1. Place the dry beans in a casserole that is taller than it is wide and rinse to clean them. Add the cold water and a generous amount of olive oil, and place over high heat. When the water boils, turn heat to medium-low. At no point should you stir the beans with a spoon or other tool—otherwise they will break. To see whether the beans need more water as they cook, just agitate the casserole gently with a circular motion. If they do, pour cold water in very slowly. When the beans are tender (after about two and a half hours), season with a pinch of salt. Leave them to rest in the pot, so the stock thickens.
2. Cook the green cabbage in boiling water for 5 minutes, then leave to rest in the same pan off the stove for another 5 minutes.
3. Boil the blood sausage in a pan for 20 minutes. Divide into portions as desired.
4. Place the green chilies in a shot glass with a little Maldon salt and some olive oil. Serve alongside a plate with cabbage and sausage, and a saucer of beans.
Chef’s Tip: Tolosan beans should never be cooked with another ingredient that will alter their flavour, as they should have the opportunity to offer all their qualities, including colour, texture and flavour.