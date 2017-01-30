Tom Brady Bans His Father From Speaking to Media

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has put his own dad in timeout. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., recently called NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a liar over Deflategate and, as a result, that’s the last we should be hearing from dear ol’ dad. Brady told WEEI’s Kirk and Callahan on Monday that Brady Sr. is no longer allowed to speak to the media:

“I’ve banned my Dad from talking, so he’s no longer available to the media,” Brady said with a chuckle.

Videos by VICE

“A chuckle,” eh? Well, if Brady Jr. was kidding, he probably was kidding on the square—meaning, he means it. Brady already has enough press-related distractions because of his association with Donald Trump, which makes him fair game for whatever obnoxious political questions the media horde might conjure. So when it comes to issues related to getting revenge for Deflategate in preparation for the Super Bowl, Brady is trying to minimize things by muzzling his pops. Not that he’s angry, or anything.

“I love my Dad. As any parent knows how much you love your kids. My Dad has been my best friend my entire life. He’s always been my No. 1 supporter. Hopefully he’s at the game cheering me on. He’s great man and I love him to death. He’s taught me everything about life. Certainly about how to be a father because he’s been the best one a son could ever ask for. I try to pass those things on to my kids because he was so supportive of not only me but my three sisters were all great athletes in their own right. My mom, they’re still married after close to 46 years. I’ve been very, very fortunate.”

Brady went on to say that he does not plan on talking about politics.

At least until, if the Patriots win, Trump calls to congratulate him. Or maybe he’ll even show up in Houston to help present the Vince Lombardi Trophy. How many Little League dads can one superstar quarterback take?