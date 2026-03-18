Tom Brady Trash Talks WWE Rival During New Fanatics Fest Reveal

Fanatics Fest NYC has announced 10 new stars to the lineup with the help of NFL legend Tom Brady. The four-day convention — which brings celebrities and athletes to the Javits Center — is modeled after Comic-Con. It’s an immersive experience for sports fans and collectors, the only place you’ll see WWE superstars, Olympians, NFL, WNBA, UFC, NHL, NBA, NWSL and MLB athletes under the same roof.

Among the new attendees are WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, a recently retired John Cena and one of the current most-talked about WWE stars, Logan Paul. They join a loaded list of top WWE talent previously announced, including Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Jey Uso, Becky Lynch, IYO Sky, Liv Morgan, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer.

Videos by VICE

Tom Brady Unveils Next Wave of 2026 Fanatics Fest guests

During the presentation in which Brady unveils the new attendees by pulling high-end graded trading cards, he pokes fun at his rival Paul whom he says isn’t a “real” athlete.

“Oh, this guy. After me talking all this smack, how do you even have a rookie card? You’re not even an athlete,” he jokes. “Just kidding, Logan. Wow, that’s pretty athletic, I will say. That’s impressive.”

Paul and Brady will come face-to-face again during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The other athletes unveiled include one of Brady’s rivals on the field — Eli Manning — as well as David Ortiz, Roger Clemens, Henrik Lundqvist, Brett Favre, Paul Pierce and Dennis Rodman. Other previously announced talent in the star-studded lineup include Brady, Jay-Z, Mike Tyson, Travis Scott, Jordan Chiles, Kevin Hart, Diana Taurasi, Jalen Brunson, Klay Thompson and many more.

Last year’s event drew over 125,000 fans to the Javits Center with 500 celebrities and athletes in attendance. This year it will take place July 16-19. Four-day packages and single day tickets are on sale now. Meet and greets and photo ops will go on sale at a later date.