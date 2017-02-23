Tom Brady’s Biggest Ski Jump Problem? Not Enough Air

What’s the easiest way to make a bunch of Patriots fans freak out? By watching Tom Brady wipe out on the ski slopes.

Oh you do want to see that? Well, then this post is for you. Brady tried to jump over a little hill, and while he had momentum and speed, he did not have quite enough air. So, his upper body went forward and he went flying, briefly, through the air like a wounded duck.

Relax Pats fans, he seems to be OK. It’s just a bunny hill. He can shake it off. Or at least enough to post the video on his Instagram (Did he do his own editing?). It seems like he’s been doing a lot of skiing during his retreat to SOMEWHERE IN MONTANA.

He could learn a thing or two from his daughter, though. She french fried and pizza’d like she’s supposed to.