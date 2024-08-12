Tom Cruise and the Red Hot Chili Peppers Promise an Even Wilder LA Olympics

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 has officially come to an end. The final Olympic medal count had the U.S. and China tied for gold medals at 40 each, with America’s 126 total medals putting them firmly in first overall.

Viewership was way up this year, and if the closing ceremony was any indication, the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles should be even wilder—starting with Tom Cruise.

Cruise was on hand at the Games in Paris, where he seemed to take an interest in Women’s Soccer, waving at the girls in a way that reminded one X user of their grandmother.

Tom Cruise in the house watching USA go for Gold in Women’s Soccer. pic.twitter.com/so9NLLPFhA — NWSL Chris (@lennonfoto) August 10, 2024

For the closing ceremonies, Cruise quickly recovered with this wild stunt—jumping off the stadium roof and then appearing in a video skydiving to the Hollywood sign. We’re just glad the 61-year-old star didn’t break a hip.

Speaking of 60-year-olds who don’t age, the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed from the beach in Los Angeles as part of the closing ceremonies, looking as spicy as they were in the 90s.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 🌶️ initiate LA Olympics 2028 celebration!🎸 pic.twitter.com/U3dzQEvFeH — Luis Alejo⚖️ (@SupervisorAlejo) August 11, 2024

Back in Paris, Phoenix and Kavinsky performed “Nightcall,” the mega-hit from the title sequence for the film Drive.

olimpiyatların kapanış töreninde kavinsky, phoenix ve angèle bir araya gelip nightcall'u söyledi.🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/yQHO0V4dg8 — playtuşu (@playtusumag) August 12, 2024

But who cares about any of that, really? What matters most is Raygun, the infamous Australian breaker who revived her iconic kangaroo moves back home at a local parade.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Aussie Jojo Siwa is home. #Raygun pic.twitter.com/Q2t6UZna7p — Kim Wexler's Ponytail 🐝💛🪷🎗😺 (@MadisonKittay) August 11, 2024

Raygun might not have won an Olympic medal, but the 36-year-old breakdancing PhD did become the face of countless memes—and is sure to live on as Aussie’s “Jojo Siwa.”

That about wraps it up for the 2024 Olympics. See you in four years in LA!