Tom DeLonge Is Officially the Best at UFO Stuff

Look, as odd as Tom DeLonge’s post-Blink escapades keep getting, you can’t deny that the man is serious about what he does. Yes, he’s a former pop-punk guitarist hunting for aliens but even Moby was right once. Per the absolute and knowledgeable authority of *totally believes in a hollow Earth voice* Open Minds Productions, DeLonge has been deemed the UFO Researcher of the Year for “his groundbreaking work.”

The video below is DeLonge’s acceptance speech for the award. It’s actually not as insane as you’d think it would be, despite his saying that the Wikileaks business last year proved that he was on “some serious shit.” But in case you doubted said seriousness, here are his credentials.

Videos by VICE

I’m just like you guys. I spent 20 years up all night, reading about Roswell, Dulce, Serpo, Churchill, the crashes here, Nazis building craft there, Antarctica, what’s on Mars, what’s on the back of the moon, anomalous structures. I mean, I’ve done it all. I know it all.

Anomalous Structures would also have been a good name for Blink-182’s 2011 album Neighborhoods, wherein the band tried to sound like Rush for skaters. DeLonge repeatedly says that his work on the UFO front has just begun, which… yeah, we already knew that. Don’t waste your time on us Earthlings, dude, we’re already the voices inside your head.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

