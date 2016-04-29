Tom DeLonge Shares Note Suggesting There May or May Not Be an Original Blink-182 Reunion



It’s tough to know where to begin with Tom DeLonge’s letter to his fans, uploaded to Facebook today. It is, like so much of Blink-182’s public intra-band disputes this last decade, a mixture of passive aggression, contradiction, and brilliant weirdness.

It is, at least in part, an attempt to clarify a profile piece that Rolling Stone ran Wednesday on DeLonge in which he mentioned that he hadn’t spoken to bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in months, that the whole thing was “awkward and weird” and that he was “bummed.” Today he says that he “met with Mark yesterday, and Travis the week before… I actually talk to Travis almost every day now.”

So everything’s on the right track again. But wait! He’s quickly onto Blink’s decision to bring songwriter John Feldman onto their new record, “something they felt was necessary, and that in itself may be an indicator of some of our current artistic differences that are difficult to overcome… We are at different places in our minds, careers and goals, I get it.” You know, because Tom’s goal is to make art and theirs is to sell out, I get it.

All of this just absolutely fucking pales into insignificance when compared to the fact that he is “digging deeper into my relationships with the US Government on the Sekret Machines Project.” I want to sound skeptical about the fact that DeLonge told Rolling Stone he’s working with people in the “highest levels of the Department of Defense and NASA and the military.” I really do. I want to make it seem crazy that he’s doubling down on this in a Facebook post about the future of a band that appears to have fully replaced him with Matt Skiba from Alkaline Trio. But weirder things have happened. Not many. The overwhelming majority of things that have ever happened are significantly less weird than the notion of Tom DeLonge working with NASA on his new series of sci-fi novels. But not all things.

I want to believe.

Anyway, read the whole thing below and marvel: