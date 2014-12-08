Tom Demac Soaks Luke Vibert’s “Halloween” in an Evil Acid Bath

The problem with Halloween is that it only happens once a year. For all the dollars you throw into a culturally relevant costume and three-day stomach ache from gnawing at off-brand candy, all you get is one measly day to indulge in your darkest satanic fantasies. But vibes are forever—and Luke Vibert’s Halloween (Part 2) EP has just arrived on Hypercolour. Along with Vibert’s original “iStrain” and a FaltyDL remix, the EP features Tom Demac’s rinse of Vibert’s frighteningly evil acid special “Halloween.” Decimating the track with heavy-as-concrete bass, Demac pumps the original’s deranged vocal snatches and 303 lines with steroids and pushes it straight into peak-time territory. It’s a gutsy, macho effort—just how we like it.

Luke Vibert’s Halloween (Part 2) EP is out now on Hypercolour

