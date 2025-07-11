Tom Morello Anoints This Controversial Irish Rap Trio ‘The Rage Against The Machine of Now’

It’s no secret that Irish rap trio Kneecap have been considered controversial as of late, but Tom Morello thinks that “clearly” just makes them “the Rage Against The Machine of now.”

The guitarist, a founding member of Rage Against The Machine, recently appeared on The Strombo Show and, during the conversation, host George Stroumboulopoulos asked Morello if there were any newer music artists that he felt embodied the anti-establishment attitude that helped catapult RATM into notoriety

Very quickly, he called out Kneecap, saying, “[They’re at] the top of the list. I mean, they’re clearly the Rage Against The Machine of now. Like, there’s them and there’s a gap to the next one.”

Kneecap have made quite a lot of headlines over the last several months, starting with their Coachella set back in April when they displayed some messages in support of the Palestinian people from the stage, including: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people…It is being enabled by the US,” and “Fuck Israel / Free Palestine.”

Interestingly, this led to a massive outcry against the group, including Sharon Osbourne calling for their visas to be revoked over the alleged “hate speech.” This is notable, as Morello served as the musical director for the Back to the Beginning festival, the final concert event for Osbourn’s husband Ozzy Osbourne, and his iconic heavy metal band, Black Sabbath.

In response to Osbourne and other criticisms, Kneecap replied: “Statements aren’t aggressive, murdering 20,000 children is though.”

Stroumboulopoulos pressed Morello over heradling Kneecap through their controversial comments, to which the guitarist explained, “What they’re doing in their art is what people could probably stand to do more in their lives: to really speak truth to power. And, you know, Kneecap are not terrorists.”

He then added: “What is terroristic is, you know, 20,000 dead Palestinian children. That’s the story. Not some Irish rappers who don’t like that that’s happening. [That] should not be the story.”