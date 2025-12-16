Tom Morello Cited ‘Subterranean Disillusionment’ for Why Rage Against the Machine Fans Went so Wild at Their Concerts

Rage Against the Machine is a band that’s always incited something wild in their fans. When asked about it once, RATM guitarist Tom Morello pointed to a “subterranean disillusionment” he believes existed among their fans worldwide.

In a resurfaced interview from the 90s, a British reporter spoke with Morello shortly after a Rage Against The Machine show at Camden Underworld. “I was down there, and everyone was just going completely mental and wild,” she said. “I mean, were you surprised at the reaction?”

“To be honest, no,” Morello replied. “You kind of get used to it after a while. I mean, what we do really seems to tap into a vein of aggression.” He then added, “There’s a real subterranean disillusionment with the status quo, which I think that Rage is really tapping into because that because I think that disillusionment is wide and it’s very deep.”

Morello went on to say that with “kids from L.A. to London,” Rage Against The Machine’s sound “seems to have struck a resounding chord.”

Finally, he explained, “The first couple shows that we played outside of Los Angeles, it did take me a little while to get used to it. In L.A., when we play, I know everybody out there.” However, when the band played “in Berlin or London, I don’t know the people there, but the response is the same.”

The socio-political “subterranean disillusionment with the status quo” is key to the response. Over the years, the perception of Rage Against The Machine’s standpoints began to skew. Not because of the band themselves, but because listeners began projecting their personal politics onto the music.

Rage Against The Machine has never been exclusively about left vs right

In February 2025, a RATM fan on X/Twitter made a comment to Morello about the band’s political positions. Morello politely clarified that they were never about being exclusively against one side or the other, but about battling injustice.

“Tom. I would like to personally thank you for red-pilling me with your 1st album,” the fan wrote. “At the time, it applied to Republicans. Now it applies to the Dems. Let’s decentralize the power structure.” Morellow replied, “You’re welcome. But as a reminder, the first [Rage Against the Machine] record came out during the Clinton administration.”

“Then, as now, that music critiqued a capitalist/white supremacist power structure that was and is still in full effect. Currently more so than ever. Listen more closely. Like really listen and it’s quite clear.”