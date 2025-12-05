Tom Morello Creates Epic New Song for Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.4

Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello has teamed up with Final Fantasy XIV‘s composer to create an epic new rock song. The surprising musical FF14 crossover will debut in the FFXIV Patch 7.4 Into the Mist.

FFXIV Teams Up With Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello for New Patch 7.4 Song

Screenshot: X @FF_XIV_EN, Square Enix

During the latest Final Fantasy Letter from the Producer LIVE update, it was revealed that FFXIV composer Masayoshi Soken teamed up with Tom Morello. The two musical legends worked together to create a new song called “Everything Burns”. The song will be featured in the FF14 Patch 7.4 Into the Mist. “A new song by award-winning guitarist Tom Morello, featuring Beartooth, is making its way onto the Arcadion stage in FFXIV!”

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist also surprised FF14 players with a video on YouTube explaining how the crossover came about. “It all started when Jason Charles Miller told me Soken-san, the composer of Final Fantasy 14, was a huge Rage Against the Machine fan and wanted to collaborate.”

In the clip, Tom Morello gave a description of the song. “We wanted to make something super heavy and super powerful for Final Fantasy 14. I wanted to make an absolute rockin’ banger of a track that would mirror the energy and the potency of this game.”

FFXIV “Everything Burns” Preview Released — Listen to the Snippet Now

Screenshot: Square Enix

While the full song is not out yet, Square Enix has released a trailer for FFXIV Patch 7.4 Into the Mist, which features a preview of the track. The Tom Morello FF14 collaboration can be heard in the back half of the video (at the 2:26 min mark). Although it’s only about a 34-second clip, it already sounds absolutely epic!

“The fierce battle serving as the finale of the raid series is amplified by the original track ‘Everything Burns,’ written by two-time Grammy Award-winning guitarist Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage)! The hard-hitting, powerful sounds featuring Caleb Shomo (Beartooth) on vocals can be enjoyed in ‘AAC Heavyweight M4’ and ‘AAC Heavyweight M4 (Savage).’”

Screenshot: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy XIV 7.4 Patch release date is Tuesday, December 16, 2025. The major expansion will feature new Main Scenario Quests, a Dungeon, a Trial, Mounts, Minions and many more additional features.

For your convenience, here are some of the biggest features coming in FFXIV Patch 7.4 Into the Mist:

Main Scenario Quest: Into the Mist

Into the Mist New Dungeon: Mistwake

Mistwake Trial: Hell On Rails

Hell On Rails Unreal Trial: Tsukuyomi’s Pain (Unreal)

Tsukuyomi’s Pain (Unreal) PvP: Frontline Campaign: Worqor Chirteh

Frontline Campaign: Worqor Chirteh The Occult Crescent: New Phantom Jobs

New Phantom Jobs Weapon Enhancement Quests: Phantom Weapons

Phantom Weapons New Mounts

New Minions

Screenshot: Square Enix

For full details on every feature, be sure to check out the official Final Fantasy XIV blog. The new Patch 7.4 is absolutely massive! And of course, you will be able to check out the full FFXIV Tom Morello and Masayoshi Soken song “Everything Burns” when Into the Mist launches on December 12.