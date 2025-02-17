Tom Morello Set the Record Straight About Rage Against the Machine’s Political Stance

Over the past several years, there have been some wild misconceptions over what Rage Against the Machine’s specific socio-political position is. Thankfully, guitarist Tom Morello is setting the record straight.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), a fan made a statement about the band’s political stances, writing to Morello: “Tom. I would like to personally thank you for red-pilling me with your 1st album. At the time it applied to Republicans. Now it applies to the Dems. Let’s decentralize the power structure.”

Videos by VICE

Morello replied, asserting that Rage Against the Machine has never been message was not pro- or anti-towards Republicans and/or Democrats. “You’re welcome. But as a reminder the first [Rage Against the Machine] record came out during the Clinton administration.”

Play video

“Then, as now, that music critiqued a capitalist/white supremacist power structure that was and is still in full effect. Currently more so than ever,” he added, according to Metal Injection. “Listen more closely. Like really listen and it’s quite clear.”

Morello continued: “(Preemptive dispelling of wearying misinformation likely to flood the comments: while being sharply critical of both no good parties (Clinton/Obama/Biden’s war crimes & subservience to Wall Street and Bush/Trump war crimes, subservience to billionaires and Wall Street & general idiocy) no one from [Rage Against The Machine] has ever publicly supported a dem or repub candidate. EVER.”

In addition to making it clear where the band stands on U.S. politics, he also dispelled the rumor that the band required masks and COVID-19 vaccination proof for fans to attend their reunion shows a couple of years ago.

“Also, no [Rage Against the Machine] show has EVER required proof of vax or mask to attend, and anywhere you heard either of those things or anyone who has echoed those things, is very probably lying to you about a whole lotta other stuff in the service of a racist/fascist agenda),” Morello stated.