Tom Yum Noodle Soup Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes



Ingredients

for the stock:

8 Thai bird’s eye chillies, smashed

1 (1-inch) piece galangal, bruised

8 makrut lime leaves, torn

8 small shallots, bruised

4 stalks lemongrass, cut into 2-inch pieces and bruised

8 head-on prawns, cleaned



for the noodles:

4 (1.4-ounce|40-gram) packs glass noodles

7 ounces|200 grams calamari, cut into 1-inch pieces

16 button mushrooms, halved

12 mussels, scrubbed clean

cilantro, thinly sliced

culantro, thinly sliced



for the seasoning:

¾ cup|177 ml fish sauce

¾ cup|177 ml fresh lime juice (8 limes)

½ cup|125 ml half and half

¼ cup|70 grams chili jam

¼ cup|60 grams granulated sugar

1 pinch sea salt



Directions

Make the stock: Bring the galangal, shallots, lemongrass, and 7 cups|1650 ml water to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Add the prawn heads and cook an additional 15 minutes, then add the makrut lime leaves and chilies. Cook 10 minutes more, then strain, discarding the solids. Place the stock back in the saucepan and bring to a low simmer. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the glass noodles and remove from the heat. Let sit until soft, about 30 seconds. Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, stir the seasoning into the broth, adjusting the flavor to your taste, then stir in the calamari, mushrooms, mussels, and prawns. Simmer until the mussels have just opened, about 3 minutes. Add the cooked glass noodles and taste. The soup should be salty, sour, and hot. Divide the soup among four bowls and top with the cilantro and culantro to serve.

