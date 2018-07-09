Tomato and Basil Potato Gnocchi Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 ½ hours

Ingredients

for the gnocchi:

1 ¼ pounds|1 kilogram old potatoes (the older the better)

1 cup|150 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 large egg yolk

for the sauce:

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more to serve

8 ounces|200 grams fresh cherry tomatoes

2 garlic cloves, minced

lots of fresh basil leaves

Directions

Make the gnocchi: First, cover potatoes with water in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook until tender, about 45 minutes. Cool slightly, then peel them. Put them through a potato ricer into a bowl and add 1 tablespoon salt. Shape a small circle of potato mash on the kitchen worktop and sieve the flour over. Place the egg yolks in the center of the “dough”. Make sure the potatoes have cooled sufficiently so the residual heat doesn’t cook the yolks. Break up the yolks with your index finger or a fork and start mixing it in with the potato and flour. Knead until smooth, then sprinkle a bit of flour on top and let rest for 10 minutes. Split the dough into 4 equal balls, then roll them into long ropes, about 40-inches long and ½-inch thick. Cut the sausages into small bites of 1-inch. If you want them to look even more beautiful, roll the gnocchi halfway down a “gnocchi board” to add a textured pattern. Transfer the gnocchi to a flour-dusted baking sheet. Keep refrigerated until ready to cook. Alternatively, you can freeze them on the sheet tray, then transfer to bags once they are fully frozen. Gnocchi can be cooked from frozen. Gnocchi will keep, in the freezer, for up to 2 months. Make the tomato sauce: Heat olive oil in a medium pan over medium-high. Add the tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes just burst, 5 minutes. Add in the garlic and reduce the heat to medium. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until the garlic is soft. Tear up a handful of basil leaves and add them to the simmering sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm. Cook the gnocchi: Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Drop the gnocchi and wait until they reach the surface, 3 minutes. When they do so, it means they are ready! Transfer the gnocchi to the skillet with the sauce. Add a few spoonfuls of water from the gnocchi pot to give the sauce a creamy texture. Add more olive oil to serve.

