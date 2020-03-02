Tomato Compound Butter Recipe

Makes about 1 cup

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 whole peeled tomatoes from a can, crushed

8 tablespoons|113 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Heat a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the tomatoes and their juice to the skillet and cook, using a wooden spoon to smash them and break them up, until the tomatoes are broken down and the mixture has thickened to a paste, about 7 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and cool to room temperature. Transfer the tomatoes to a large bowl along with the butter. Using a hand mixture, beat the tomatoes and butter until the butter is whipped and looks like cake icing, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the vinegar and salt and beat until combined, then transfer to a container. Refrigerate, covered, for up to 1 month.

