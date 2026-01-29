Tomb Raider Catalyst Reportedly Going Open World, New Leak Claims

A new leak claims that Tomb Raider Catalyst is going to be an open-world adventure game. If true, the 2027 Tomb Raider title will feature a massive explorable map with diverse biomes, such as lush jungles and snowy mountains.

Tomb Raider Catalyst Open World Details Teased by Insider

There is still a lot we don’t know about Tomb Raider Catalyst. The new project from Crystal Dynamics was recently revealed at The Game Awards 2025 this past December. However, the project only got a short trailer, as it followed the announcement of the Tomb Raider Legacy of Atlantis remake, which launches first in 2026. A recent leak now claims to reveal some major details about the game.

This latest update comes from insider VScooper, who recently hinted that Tomb Raider Catalyst could be open world. “This shot alone already suggests TOMB RAIDER CATALYST is fully open world. As I previously reported, snowy mountains, jungles, and deserts coexist. They’re all visible on the horizon, with landmarks. This reads as a single continuous map, not isolated regions.”

It should be pointed out that the account doesn’t specifically state that it’s open world, but rather hints that it could be based on previous leaks. The account then posted a recent Tomb Raider Catalyst screenshot that shows Lara Croft looking across an expansive map. Interestingly, Crystal Dynamics has described the game as the “largest Tomb Raider world yet.”

Fans Have Mixed Reactions to an Open World Tomb Raider

What makes the above rumor really interesting is that VScooper accurately leaked that Tomb Raider Catalyst would have a Northern Indian setting back in 2024. The location of the game was, of course, verified almost two years later with The Game Awards announcement trailer and press materials.

Regardless, fans reacted to the rumored open world Tomb Raider with mixed reactions. For example, a user on X wrote, “I really hope not. 9 out of 10 times, open world games tend to be bloated and fun for 3 hours stretched to 80. Most of the quests are ‘done one, done them all.’” Another comment agreed and exclaimed, “I really, really don’t want open world gaming for Tomb Raider.”

Is Tomb Raider Catalyst Actually Open World?

VScooper responded to some of the comments worried about an open-world design and appeared to reveal more information about the 2027 title. “A valid concern, since most recent open world games are like that. But from what I know, this shift seems made to fit a vision of broader systems and mechanics, not fillers, so I have hope this change in design will be great and justified.” Interesting, to say the least.

So, at the time of writing, we don’t really know if Tomb Raider Catalyst is going to be open-world or not. But there is a lot of smoke around this rumors, which means there could be fire. Who knows, it could also be a semi-open world design similar to Horizon Zero Dawn or the Uncharted series. Either way, it appears Crystal Dynamics is going big with Tomb Raider Catalyst.